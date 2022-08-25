Utah Says National Monuments 'Abuse' Of Biden's Power

By Andrew Westney (August 25, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Utah and two of its counties are hitting President Joe Biden with a suit in federal court claiming he far overstepped his limited authority under federal law when he restored the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments last year. In their complaint Wednesday, the state, Kane County and Garfield County told the court that Biden violated the Monuments and Antiquities Act of 1906 when he reinstated the planned extent of the two monuments — totaling over 3 million acres — after then-President Donald Trump cut hundreds of thousands of acres from them in 2017. Utah, which also names the...

