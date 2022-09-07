CMA Fashion Industry Probe Is A Greenwashing Warning

By Kate Gee (September 7, 2022, 9:49 PM BST) -- Concerned about greenwashing, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority recently launched an investigation[1] into three major fashion retailers: ASOS PLC, Boohoo.com UK Ltd. and Asda Stores Ltd. Announcing the investigation, Sarah Cardell, the CMA's interim chief executive, said, "People who want to 'buy green' should be able to do so confident that they aren't being misled. Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in tackling climate change, but only if they are genuine."[2] The CMA will now scrutinize green claims from this large fashion trio to see if they stack up. Should their eco claims prove to be misleading, the CMA...

