Asian Food Distributor Misled Shareholders, Del. Suit Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 24, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An investor in a California-based Asian restaurant food distributor that went public in 2018 by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company has sued its officers and directors in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging a wide range of corporate misconduct and demanding corporate reform. In a complaint filed Aug. 19 and made public Wednesday, stockholder James C. Bishop alleges that the leaders of HF Foods Group Inc. allowed the company to mislead shareholders in regulatory filings and shuffle money into businesses that didn't actually exist to benefit themselves and family associates, including the son of the CEO. HF Foods conducts a significant amount...

