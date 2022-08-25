Venezuelan Bribed Officials At Chevron-Tied Oil Co., Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (August 25, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A Venezuelan businessman allegedly bribed officials at an oil and gas joint venture between Chevron Corp. and a Venezuelan government-owned energy company in exchange for $30 million in substantially inflated procurement contracts, according to a Miami grand jury indictment. The indictment returned Wednesday alleges Rixon Rafael Moreno Oropeza bribed senior officials at Petropiar, a joint venture between a Chevron affiliate and PDVSA, from at least 2015 through at least May 2019 to obtain multimillion-dollar contracts. Moreno, 46, agreed at one point to pay a $1 million bribe to a senior official in the Venezuelan government to install someone as a senior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS