Jumbo 'Connect 4' Trade Dress Row Revived By 9th Circ.

By Jasmin Jackson (August 25, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has breathed new life into a manufacturer's trade dress suit against a rival over a jumbo version of the two-player game "Connect 4," finding that trade dress doesn't need to be linked to a specific company to achieve secondary meaning. The panel's precedential opinion filed Wednesday reversed and remanded a lower court's decision to boot P&P Imports LLC's trade dress suit accusing Johnson Enterprises LLC of mimicking the design of a three-foot Connect 4-style game. The three-judge panel found the district judge erred by "requiring evidence of specific association for secondary meaning" when determining if P&P Imports's jumbo red-white-and-blue game...

