Female Pa. Teachers Win Collective Status In Wage Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 25, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge allowed a wage bias lawsuit against a Philadelphia-area school district to move forward as a collective action, ruling the evidence overwhelmingly suggested the school district paid its male teachers higher salaries than female teachers with more experience. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson certified a collective action Wednesday against the Central Bucks School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, alleging it violated the Equal Pay Act by paying male teachers according to their education level and experience but failing to do the same for female teachers. The collective is composed of all female teachers in the district from...

