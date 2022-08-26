Trademark Dispute Over 'BOLT' Vape Products Dropped

By Collin Krabbe (August 26, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A California e-liquid company and another firm settled claims over the use of "BOLT," including claims about a cease-and-desist warning sent to a distributor. According to a stipulation of voluntary dismissal filed in the Northern District of California Wednesday, plaintiff Shijin Vapor LLC and defendant Bolt USA LLC agreed to drop all claims and counterclaims with prejudice. Ali Kamarei, an attorney for Shijin Vapor, told Law360 that there was a settlement that included no admission of fault or money. Shijin Vapor sued Bolt USA in July 2020, claiming that Bolt's counsel had written a cease-and-desist letter to Shijin Vapor's distributor, VaporDNA,...

