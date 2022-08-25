Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zazzle Owes 'Hundreds Of Millions' For Stolen IP, Artist Says

By Lauren Berg (August 25, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Online marketplace Zazzle Inc. reaps hundreds of millions in profits every year on the backs of designers by stealing artists' intellectual property and failing to fairly compensate them, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court.

Redwood City, California-based Zazzle, which promotes itself as a platform for online design and on-demand production of customized products, claims that it supports artists, but it actually shares their intellectual property with millions of customers without compensating the design owners, according to the complaint filed by British artist Nicky Laatz, who claims the company stole her custom premium fonts.

U.K. artist Nicky Laatz...

