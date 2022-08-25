New Solicitors Exam Still Displays Diversity Gap

By Marialuisa Taddia (August 25, 2022, 7:32 PM BST) -- More than 75% of candidates have passed the second installment of the new exam for training solicitors, although candidates from underrepresented groups continued to perform worse than others, the regulator for solicitors in England and Wales said Thursday. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said that 77% of the 726 candidates in 24 countries who took the second part of the new Solicitors Qualifying Examination in April passed the assessment, known as SQE2. This compares with 53% of those passing the first part of the exam in November 2021. Unless they have a special exemption, candidates can only take the second and final...

