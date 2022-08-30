UK Gov't Sues COVID-19 Test Designer For £135M

By Silvia Martelli (August 30, 2022, 4:27 PM BST) -- The government has sued a company that it contracted to make kits to detect COVID-19 for £135 million ($158 million), claiming that it supplied instruments that did not work appropriately. The company that designed the coronavirus testing kit and its parent group breached their contract by providing instruments that did not perform as required, the government has claimed. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) The Health Secretary said that the kit designer, Primer Design Ltd., and the group it belongs to, Novacyt SA, breached their 2020 contract with the government by providing medical instruments to detect the coronavirus that did not perform as required....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS