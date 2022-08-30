Ex-Exec Hits Back At Cybersecurity Co. Over Confidential Info

By Joanne Faulkner (August 30, 2022, 3:43 PM BST) -- A former director and shareholder of a cybersecurity company has denied breaching the terms of his exit agreement, hitting back at the company's lawsuit that accuses him of failing to destroy or hand back confidential material. Lawyers for James Tusini told the High court in an Aug. 24 defense that Matta Consulting Ltd. must strictly prove that he did not delete all electronic documents when he left the company. Matta is seeking a court order to force Tusini to comply with the terms of a share buyback agreement that he signed before he departed in December. Matta accused Tusini, in a particulars...

