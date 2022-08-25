Ince Raises £9.5M With Stock Sale To Tackle Financial Woes

By Ashish Sareen (August 25, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- Publicly listed law firm Ince Group PLC said Thursday that it has raised £9.5 million ($11.3 million) from selling shares as it continues its battle to stave off financial difficulties. Ince's announcement comes as the company is facing a dip in performance due to "a challenging last quarter of the financial year" that affected its global business. Ince said in May that revenue for the financial year ending March 31 had fallen to around £97 million from £100.2 million for the corresponding period last year. The resurgence of COVID-19 affected the U.K. market from the end of November, Ince said, adding the...

