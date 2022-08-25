Musk Ordered To Give Twitter His Experts' User Analyses

By Jeff Montgomery (August 25, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Tech billionaire Elon Musk lost a bid Thursday to fully shield his data scientists' analysis of Twitter's full stream of user traffic in the latest pre-trial decisions from the Delaware Chancery Court on Musk's attempt to terminate a $44 billion deal to take the social media company private. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said in a letter opinion that Twitter had shown "the exceptional circumstances necessary to warrant a requirement that Musk hand over the analyses, even if they would otherwise be protected" under court rules for the material of expert witnesses not expected to testify at trial. Another of three...

