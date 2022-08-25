New Map Doesn't Violate Black Voters' Rights, Ala. Says

By Caleb Symons (August 25, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Alabama election officials fired back against several groups, including the state's NAACP chapter, that say its new congressional map is racially discriminatory, arguing that federal law does not require two of their seven electoral districts to be majority-Black. The NAACP, nonprofit Greater Birmingham Ministries and several registered voters would prefer that the "contest is rigged," Alabama told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, responding to those groups' stance that it violated the Voting Rights Act by creating only one majority-Black district. Simply because it would be possible to add a second majority-Black district does not mean the state must take that...

