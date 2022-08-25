Mar-A-Lago Rhetoric Putting Judges At Risk, NYC Bar Says

By Jack Karp (August 25, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association is calling on attorneys to temper their statements and stop making false claims about the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, citing recent threats of violence against a judge and law enforcement. Heated words and outright lies told by lawyers and politicians in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club have created a "highly charged environment" and possibly contributed to an armed man's attempt to storm into an FBI office and to violent threats against U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, the...

