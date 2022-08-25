Hospital Co. To Pay $19.7M To End Wage Suit In Fla.

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 25, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- An Ascension Health hospital and its owners agreed to pay $19.7 million to thousands of workers, ending a suit in Florida federal court alleging the hospital and its owners improperly calculated overtime and underpaid employees when a ransomware attack took out its timekeeping system. In an unopposed motion Wednesday, nurse Chelsea E. Anstead and Ascension worker Kerchai LeFlor asked the court to preliminarily approve the settlement they reached with Sacred Heart Health System and its owners Ascension Health Inc. and Ascension Health Alliance Inc. The settlement provides immediate monetary recovery to about 100,000 workers, Anstead and LeFlor said. An Ascension Health...

