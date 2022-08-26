5th Circ. Ruling May Shake Up Employment Bias Litigation

By Ed Sullivan (August 26, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 3, a panel of three respected U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit judges did something one rarely witnesses — they unanimously ruled in favor of the defendant and appellee, but urged the other circuit judges to grant en banc review to reverse their ruling in Hamilton v. Dallas County.[1] Unique facts, however, sometimes cause unique opinions. At the Dallas County Jail, male and female officers perform the same tasks. In April 2019, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department implemented a gender-based schedule for detention officers working at the county jail. The county provided full weekends off for male officers,...

