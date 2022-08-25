Apt. Cos.' Insurers Must Cover $54M Award, 11th Circ. Told

By Hope Patti (August 25, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A pair of apartment management companies told the Eleventh Circuit that a lower court erred in absolving their insurers from paying $54 million in arbitration awards in a tenant dispute, saying several issues of material fact should have foreclosed summary judgment. PF Holdings LLC and Schoolhouse Road Estates Inc. argued in a joint brief filed Wednesday that HDI Global Specialty SE and National Union Fire Insurance are obligated to cover the excess judgment entered against them in the underlying dispute over conditions at a federally subsidized apartment complex in Columbus, Georgia. Two apartment management companies urged the Eleventh Circuit to find...

