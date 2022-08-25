Wash. Justices Find Losses From Virus Orders Not Covered

By Ben Zigterman (August 25, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court unanimously decided in a closely watched case Thursday that a pediatric dental practice wasn't entitled to insurance coverage for its COVID-19-related losses. The justices affirmed a lower court's summary judgment against Hill and Stout PLLC, finding that its slowdown in operations due to government shutdown orders didn't amount to a direct physical loss that would qualify it for coverage under its policy with Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Co. "Under the proclamation, [Hill and Stout] was not able to use the property in the way that it wanted, but this alleged 'loss' is not 'physical,'" Justice G. Helen...

