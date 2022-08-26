For Attys Of Color, There's Not Enough Help On The Way Up

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 26, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- When Joan Haratani was a young lawyer, there was a white partner at her law firm who would drop in to her office every year on the same day, Dec. 7, the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He'd shut the door and say, "Joanie, I just want to remind you, today's Pearl Harbor," Haratani, who is now a litigation partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, recalled to Law360. This kind of harassment hit hard for Haratani, whose parents and grandparents had been shipped to internment camps during World War II because they were Japanese. They were bused...

