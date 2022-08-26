Harvey Loss Not Capped At $4.5M Flood Limit, Panel Says

By Ben Zigterman (August 26, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel agreed with a lower state court that a $4.5 million limit for flood damage doesn't control the amount of coverage a Houston nursing home can receive for the loss of business income after Hurricane Harvey flooded the facility. The three-judge panel found Thursday that the flood endorsement in Seven Acres Jewish Care Services Inc.'s policy with The Hanover Casualty Co. doesn't have language modifying the limits for other types of coverage. "The flood endorsement never states that any coverage under the business-income coverage form would be subject to the flood limit of insurance," Justice Charles A. Spain...

