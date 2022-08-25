2 Firms Steer Israeli Drone Technology Firm's $12M US IPO

By Tom Zanki (August 25, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Israeli drone technology provider Mobilicom Ltd. jumped in debut trading Thursday after the company priced an upsized $12 million initial public offering, guided by Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP and underwriter counsel McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Shoham, Israel-based Mobilicom sold 2.9 million units — each consisting of one common share plus one warrant — at $4.13 each. The company had previously planned to offer 1.7 million shares, before revising the terms of its offering. Mobilicom's U.S. shares rose $1.79, or 43%, to $5.91 in afternoon trading Thursday on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "MOB." The company's U.S. offering follows a...

