8th Circ. Affirms Trans Youth's Sex Bias Health Care Win

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 25, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a preliminary block on an Arkansas state law banning transgender health care procedures for minors, holding a lower court didn't err in finding those who sued to permanently stop enforcement were likely to prevail on claims of unconstitutional sex discrimination. In an 11-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the appellate court affirmed U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.'s order from July 2021 granting a preliminary injunction stopping Arkansas Act 626 from going into effect. The act prohibits medical professionals in the state from providing or referring out a wide range of treatments used...

