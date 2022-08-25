Longtime O'Malley Clerk, Ex-Banner Witcoff Atty Join Irell

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 25, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- One of former Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley's longtime clerks is joining her at Irell & Manella LLP's Washington, D.C., office, and a former Banner Witcoff attorney was added to the office as well, Irell announced Thursday. Lana Guthrie, who clerked for Judge O'Malley for more than a decade, has joined Irell as counsel, and Blair Silver, who was a senior shareholder at Banner Witcoff, is also now a counsel for the firm. Both attorneys focus primarily on intellectual property litigation. Silver is also a former Federal Circuit clerk, having worked for Judge Alan D. Lourie. In its relatively new Washington,...

