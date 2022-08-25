MDC Energy CEO Can't Ditch $23.5M Transfer Fraud Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (August 25, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has kept alive an adversary suit accusing MDC Energy LLC's CEO Mark Siffin of fraudulently transferring $23.5 million leading up to the oil and gas company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, finding the lawsuit sufficiently alleges Siffin played a "cat-and-mouse game" moving assets to avoid creditors. In a 24-page opinion on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt refused to throw out the bulk of the 11 claims asserted by the trustee against the 71-year-old executive and three entities he allegedly controlled. The judge said the lawsuit "certainly adequately alleges, in sufficient detail," that Siffin ordered millions of dollars to...

