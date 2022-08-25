Tepezza Label Silent On Serious Hearing Risks, Suit Says

By Lauraann Wood (August 25, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc. failed to alert regulators and the general public that a drug it developed to treat thyroid eye disease can cause permanent hearing loss and ear ringing, an Arizona man claimed in Illinois federal court Thursday. Daniel Weibel claims Illinois-based Horizon gained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval to market the drug Tepezza by withholding raw data, analyses and other significant information indicating TED patients who used the drug could suffer significant hearing-related harms, including permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Weibel himself developed permanent hearing loss after taking Tepezza for several months in 2020, according to the suit. ...

