5th Circ. Sides With Miss. City In Officer's Sex Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (August 25, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel affirmed the dismissal of a police officer's sex discrimination and retaliation suit, siding with a Mississippi city and its police department after it found that the officer couldn't support her claims with details about misconduct that happened more than a decade ago. The panel ruled Wednesday that a lower court properly dismissed parts of Stephanie Goree's suit lodged against the city of Verona, Mississippi, alleging she was sexually harassed by her boss and then retaliated against when she complained about it. A jury later ruled in favor of the city on her remaining claims. "The district court properly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS