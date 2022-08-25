DLA Piper To Use IManage Cloud Platform

By Matt Perez (August 25, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based software company iManage has announced that DLA Piper has chosen the tech company's cloud solution for its offices in the United States and Mexico. DLA Piper, which had previously used iManage's tech, selected iManage Cloud as the work platform for 28 of its North American offices, according to Wednesday's announcement, encompassing 3,000 users across the firm. IManage provides software for managing documents and emails securely. Its cloud platform works with Microsoft Azure and integrates with other software like Microsoft 365 and Teams. "Our move to the iManage Cloud offers a way to leverage our investments in both iManage and Microsoft...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS