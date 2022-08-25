Pa. Supreme Court Abandons Med Mal Venue Restrictions

By Matthew Santoni (August 25, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Thursday ended a special venue rule for medical malpractice suits, which for 20 years had limited the filing of such lawsuits to the jurisdictions where the injuries occurred. The court's Civil Procedural Rules Committee said the rule's intended benefits — preventing "venue shopping" and limiting frivolous lawsuits — had been superseded by other reforms and no longer justified "disparate treatment" for medical malpractice victims compared to plaintiffs with other tort claims. "Lost in rhetoric is the perspective of the victim of medical malpractice," the committee wrote in its adoption report. "There appears to be a...

