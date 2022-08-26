Monster Tells Jury VPX 'Super Creatine' Not Super Or Creatine

By Craig Clough (August 26, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. stole contracted shelf space and trade secrets from its rival Monster Energy Co. while falsely touting its Bang energy drink's "super creatine" ingredient that is not actually creatine, a Monster attorney told a California federal jury Friday during opening statements in its false advertising suit against Vital. John C. Hueston of Hueston Hennigan LLP, who represents Monster, told the jury that after facing bankruptcy in 2015 and being unable to find a solid footing in the energy drink industry, Vital and its CEO John H. Owoc chose to "lie, cheat and steal" their way into the market....

