Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monster Tells Jury VPX 'Super Creatine' Not Super Or Creatine

By Craig Clough (August 26, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. stole contracted shelf space and trade secrets from its rival Monster Energy Co. while falsely touting its Bang energy drink's "super creatine" ingredient that is not actually creatine, a Monster attorney told a California federal jury Friday during opening statements in its false advertising suit against Vital.

John C. Hueston of Hueston Hennigan LLP, who represents Monster, told the jury that after facing bankruptcy in 2015 and being unable to find a solid footing in the energy drink industry, Vital and its CEO John H. Owoc chose to "lie, cheat and steal" their way into the market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!