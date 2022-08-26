Fla. Telecom Co. Adds AIG, Canadian Co. To Coverage Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (August 26, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based telecommunications company added AIG and a Canadian claims investigator service to its coverage dispute with National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, saying they contributed to the wrongful denial of its claims by improperly investigating and handling the claims. Exclusive Group Holdings Inc. submitted an amended complaint Thursday that resulted in defendant "Doe Corporations 1-7" being removed from the lawsuit and adding American International Group Inc., AIG Claims Inc. and Canada-based BBCG Claims Services as named defendants. The case is an insurance coverage dispute in which Exclusive alleges that its insurer, National Union, "cherry-picked" which of its buyers "no longer...

