Attys Say Wash. Justices Opened Door For Virus Coverage

By Greg Lamm (August 26, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Despite a unanimous ruling by the Washington Supreme Court against a pediatric dental practice seeking insurance coverage for COVID-19-related losses, attorneys for policyholders said the justices left them a glimmer of hope by creating a potential pathway for some virus coverage cases to succeed. The justices on Thursday found that Hill and Stout PLLC's slowdown in business operations due to government shutdown orders didn't amount to a direct physical loss that would qualify for coverage under a policy with Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Co. But attorneys for policyholders told Law360 that they nevertheless see a possible roadmap for arguing that the...

