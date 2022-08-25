3rd Circ. Says Bankruptcy Court Can Hear Mesabi Fee Fight

By Bill Wichert (August 25, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Thursday that a Delaware bankruptcy court has jurisdiction to hear a Minnesota mining company's challenge to a more than $16 million fee sought by an investment banking firm for financial advisory services, ruling in a precedential opinion that the matter is a "core proceeding" within the court's purview. A circuit panel overturned U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon's 2019 decision that he lacked jurisdiction over an adversary complaint from Mesabi Metallics Co. LLC and its equity sponsor seeking a ruling that Mesabi's Chapter 11 plan and confirmation order discharged the fee demanded by the firm now known...

