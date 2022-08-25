SEC Suspends Accountants For Surprise Adviser Exam Flaws

By Katryna Perera (August 25, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday it had settled with a California accounting firm and two of its partners for allegedly conducting deficient surprise examinations at the behest of two SEC-registered investments advisers from 2017 to 2020. In a published order, the SEC said Farber Hass Hurley LLP and two of its partners, Michel Abedian and Michael Hurley, were hired by two investment advisers — identified in the order as Adviser A and Adviser B — beginning in 2017 to conduct annual surprise examinations to verify client funds and securities as required by the SEC's Custody Rule. Farber Hass, Abedian...

