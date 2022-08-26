Bancorp, SEC Cut $1.8M Deal Over Loan Disclosures Issues

By Al Barbarino (August 25, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Bancorp Inc. struck a $1.75 million settlement on claims that the company failed to fully document the values it assigned to certain commercial real estate loan certificates, depriving market participants of useful data. The alleged violations relate to valuations that Bancorp, the holding company for Bancorp Bank, assigned to the certificates it earned from selling loans tied to five securitized commercial real estate loan transactions it had originated, according to Wednesday's settlement. Bancorp failed to "sufficiently incorporate all reasonably available market data in support of these valuations," according to the settlement. In the...

