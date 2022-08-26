Miami Atty Rejoins Greenberg Traurig From Holland & Knight

By Lynn LaRowe (August 26, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A former Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney who left the firm as an associate six years ago and eventually became a partner with Holland & Knight LLP has rejoined the firm's Miami office as a shareholder in its corporate and Latin America practices. In a statement Thursday, Greenberg & Traurig leaders said that Miami native Henry R. Roque, who knows Spanish and French, would help bolster the firm's work on public and private mergers and acquisitions, cross-border deals, joint ventures and private equity transactions. "Our Miami corporate practice is busier than ever, and Henry is someone we have known and respected for...

