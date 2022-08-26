Utah Locals Say Monuments Threaten Their Businesses

By Andrew Westney (August 26, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit group, rancher, miner and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe member have followed up Utah's bid to block President Joe Biden's monument designations in the state with a suit of their own, claiming the monument designations pose the risk of "destroying their livelihoods" if allowed to stand. The BlueRibbon Coalition, which is "dedicated to preserving motorized access to public lands," and others argued in their complaint Thursday against Biden and other federal officials and agencies that his restoration of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments last year was much broader than the Monuments and Antiquities Act of 1906 allows....

