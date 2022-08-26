Workers' Comp Claim Belongs In Court, Miss. Justices Say

By Josh Liberatore (August 26, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A man may sue his former employer and its insurer for bad faith related to a now-settled claim for workers' compensation, the Mississippi Supreme Court said, finding that the state's trial court has jurisdiction to hear the case after the prior settlement. In a unanimous opinion Thursday, the justices agreed with an appellate ruling allowing Jeremy Thornhill to bring bad-faith claims against Walker-Hill Environmental Inc. and Zurich American Insurance Co. of Illinois related to his claim for workers' compensation after a back injury he suffered on the job in 2017. The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man may sue his...

