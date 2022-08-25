Alaska Petrol Drilling Project Risks Climate Harm, Enviros Say

By Lauren Berg (August 25, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Three environmental groups are fighting to stop the Peregrine exploratory drilling program in Alaska's Western Arctic, saying the Biden administration isn't thinking about the long-term consequences it could have on the climate, according to a lawsuit lodged Thursday in Alaska federal court. Sierra Club, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace are challenging the Bureau of Land Management's approval of the oil and gas exploration program in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska by Emerald House, a subsidiary of Australian-owned 88 Energy, saying the agency's environmental assessments don't pass muster under the National Environmental Policy Act, according to the complaint. "This is a case...

