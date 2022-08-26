Hedge Fund Founder Och Sues Over CEO's 'Escalating' Pay

By Dorothy Atkins (August 25, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Daniel S. Och and other founding members of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. have hit the hedge fund with a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court, demanding its records and accusing the firm of awarding its CEO James Levin "ever-escalating" nine-figure pay packages despite the fund's lackluster performance. In a 46-page complaint filed Wednesday, Och and four other co-founders of the hedge fund – Harold Kelly Jr., Richard Lyon, James O'Connor and Zoltan Varga – say they believe the company's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by approving Levin's $145.8 million compensation in 2021, which the lawsuit notes outdoes...

