K&L Gates Adds Stradling Yocca Corporate Atty In OC

By James Mills (August 26, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP is growing its corporate practice with a Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth PC corporate attorney who will work as a partner in its Orange County office in Irvine, California. Jason Lee, who spent six and a half years at Stradling Yocca, joins the K&L Gates corporate practice, the firm announced Thursday. He handles mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions, as well as general corporate matters. He also advises on company formation, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, securities laws, corporate governance matters, and more. During a Friday morning interview with Law360, Lee explained that his friend...

