TTAB Nixes 'Purple Rain' Energy Drink TM, Citing Prince Song

By Tiffany Hu (August 25, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has issued yet another precedential ruling — this time in favor of a company tied to the late music icon Prince's estate, which sought to block the registration of the term "Purple Rain" as a trademark for energy bars and drinks. In a precedential opinion issued Tuesday, the TTAB rejected JHO Intellectual Property Holdings' trademark application for "Purple Rain," which covers various supplement drinks and drink mixes, energy bars and energy shots, as well as sports drinks. But this was the same name as the 1984 film "Purple Rain" starring Prince, as well as his...

