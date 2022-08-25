Ga. Gov. Pushes To End Election Probe Subpoena

By Kelcey Caulder (August 25, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Georgia judge evaluating whether Gov. Brian Kemp can be forced to testify before a special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results appeared skeptical of the governor's argument the investigation is civil and that he can thus assert sovereign immunity. In arguments that lasted two hours on Thursday, Kemp's legal team contended that the governor is "beyond the reach" of the subpoena and that he shouldn't be forced to testify. They contended that because special purpose grand juries can only issue reports, have no power to indict and have limited power...

