Boston Ascend Dispensary Workers Vote For Teamsters

By Jonathan Capriel (August 26, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT) -- A Teamsters local announced on Thursday that the workers at Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc.'s Boston cannabis dispensary voted to be represented by the union. Through a mail-in ballot election that was certified on Tuesday, employees at the 272 Friend St. storefront voted to select Teamsters Local 25 as their collective bargaining representative. A spokesperson for the Teamsters said that 80% of those who voted favored representation, and that 32 people work at the store. While this is among the cannabis giant Ascend's three locations in the state, it is the first dispensary in the New England region to unionize, the teamsters said in...

