Workers At Boston Ascend Dispensary Join Teamsters Union

By Jonathan Capriel (August 26, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT) -- A Teamsters local announced on Thursday that the workers at Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc.'s Boston cannabis dispensary voted to join the union. Through a mail-in ballot election that was certified on Tuesday, employees at the 272 Friend St. storefront voted in a mail-in ballot to join the Teamsters Local 25. While this is among the cannabis giant Ascend's three locations in the state, it is the first dispensary in the New England region to unionize, the teamsters said in a statement. The organization's general president, Sean M. O'Brien, called the vote a "huge win" for laborers in the cannabis industry, which...

