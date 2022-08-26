Calif.'s Organic Cannabis Program: Issues And Opportunities

By Omar Figueroa, Lauren Mendelsohn and Andrew Kingsdale (August 26, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Health- and eco-conscious consumers are driving up demand for so-called clean cannabis — natural, pesticide-free and sustainable — as recently reported in the Los Angeles Times.[1] Organic is perhaps the most widely recognized designation for such products, but if you go to a cannabis dispensary you won't see any items with that label. This is because of the current legal status of cannabis under federal law. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that grants companies the right to use the term "organic," does not permit the use of the term in conjunction with cannabis products because retail sales of...

