2 Firms Seek $4.2M For AMC Investor Suit Deal In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (August 26, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP and Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP are seeking $4.2 million in connection with a tentative $17.4 million settlement to end a Delaware Chancery Court suit asserting claims against AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. directors and others over allegedly unfair stock transactions. In a brief made public on Thursday, stockholder plaintiff Linda Lao, represented by the two firms, asserted that the attorney fees and expense request should be approved, in part, because "plaintiff's counsel caused AMC to appoint a new independent director and obtained a substantial cash recovery." In June, the litigation parties submitted a stipulation of settlement proposing to...

