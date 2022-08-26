Chipmaker Alphawave Gets OK To Buy OpenFive For $210M

By Ashish Sareen (August 26, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- Anglo-Canadian chipmaker Alphawave IP Group PLC said Friday that it has won regulatory approval to buy OpenFive, a U.S custom silicon business, from chip designer SiFive for $210 million. Alphawave, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, made the announcement after it gained approval from regulators, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, to go ahead with the acquisition. The proposed acquisition had attracted regulatory scrutiny after a group of Republican Party lawmakers — including senators Marco Rubio, R-Fla. and Todd Young, R-Ind. — wrote to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. They called in an open letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS