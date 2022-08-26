Lebanese Bank Loses Bid To Appeal $7.8M Transfer Award

By Joanne Faulkner (August 26, 2022, 2:27 PM BST) -- The Bank of Beirut was refused permission on Friday to appeal a decision awarding a British doctor $7.8 million in damages after the lender refused to honor international transfer requests, blaming the country's currency crisis. Judge Clive Freedman said in an oral decision at the High Court that the bank's two grounds of appeal "did not satisfy the threshold" for attempting to overturn his decision in favor of a customer, George Bitar. The British doctor was denied multiple requests to transfer millions of dollars to his U.K. bank account. Lawyers for Bank of Beirut argued that Judge Freedman was wrong to find that...

