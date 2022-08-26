Nostrum Oil Gets OK For $1.1B Debt Restructuring Plan

By Sophia Dourou (August 26, 2022, 3:44 PM BST) -- Nostrum Oil & Gas got the green light from a London court on Friday for a restructuring after the Dutch company was unable to pay its $1.1 billion debt, overcoming legal hurdles involving two sanctioned Russian banks that are among the creditors. The High Court in London has given the nod for a restructuring that will allow Nostrum Oil & Gas and some of its creditors to deal with a "debt wall." (Photo by ASAAD NIAZI/AFP via Getty Images) The High Court has sanctioned a scheme of arrangement between Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC and some of its creditors, allowing them...

